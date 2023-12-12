Open Menu

Minister Urges For Investment In Health Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 02:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Protection Muhammad Ahmad Shah has said that the investment in the health system was the need of the hour and urged all stakeholders to join hands and make a commitment to prioritizing investments for building a resilient health system.

In his message on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day, which was commemorated on 12th December every year, he emphasised that to build a strong health system we need equity, trust, healthy environments, investments, and accountability.

He underlined that lack of accountability, poor health resource management, and unequal power in healthcare decision-making remain the reasons behind an inadequate health system.

“To ensure that every person benefits from the human right to health, political leaders have to make the right rational economic, financial and social choices”, he added.

He said that strong political commitment by national & provincial governments and partner organizations was an essential ingredient for overcoming the barriers.

“We need to strengthen the preventive, promotive and rehabilitative healthcare by

seriously prioritising the Primary Health Care(PHC). No country has been able to improve its vital health indicators without bringing improvements in PHC”, he added.

