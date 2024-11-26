Minister urges Gandapur to use KP resources for resolving people’s problems

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday urged Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday urged Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur

to use the resources for resolving the problems of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and avoid playing a negative role for the Center.

Talking to a news channel, he said that CM Gandapur should focus on addressing the critical issues of provincial areas including Parachinar

and desist from playing an unconstitutional role for the founder of PTI. He said that the founder of PTI is facing court trial in different cases.

People had given mandate to Chief Minister KP to resolve their problems but CM Gandapur has ignored his official responsibility, he said.

In reply to a question, he said PTI has been changing statements on many occasions to gain personal interest.

To a question, he said that PTI should not create a law and order situation in the capital. He said a high level delegation has arrived in the capital for strengthening trade ties with Pakistan.

No one is allowed to create hindrance in the economic progress of Pakistan, he stated.