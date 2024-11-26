Minister Urges Gandapur To Use KP Resources For Resolving People’s Problems
Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 10:46 PM
Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday urged Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday urged Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur
to use the resources for resolving the problems of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and avoid playing a negative role for the Center.
Talking to a news channel, he said that CM Gandapur should focus on addressing the critical issues of provincial areas including Parachinar
and desist from playing an unconstitutional role for the founder of PTI. He said that the founder of PTI is facing court trial in different cases.
People had given mandate to Chief Minister KP to resolve their problems but CM Gandapur has ignored his official responsibility, he said.
In reply to a question, he said PTI has been changing statements on many occasions to gain personal interest.
To a question, he said that PTI should not create a law and order situation in the capital. He said a high level delegation has arrived in the capital for strengthening trade ties with Pakistan.
No one is allowed to create hindrance in the economic progress of Pakistan, he stated.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts KPK, suburbs7 minutes ago
-
Trust building among traders, FBR stressed for development of national economy7 minutes ago
-
Qamber Police arrest drug dealers, undercover accused.7 minutes ago
-
Software exhibition,job fair held at SBBU7 minutes ago
-
2 miners killed in Mingora7 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources14 minutes ago
-
PTI founder not a political prisoner, facing corruption, violence charges : Ahsan Iqbal17 minutes ago
-
VC reviews exams arrangements17 minutes ago
-
DC discusses Punjab Human Capital Investment Project schemes27 minutes ago
-
LHCBA Bahawalpur delegation calls on IUB VC27 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas32 minutes ago
-
SHO, female SI suspended37 minutes ago