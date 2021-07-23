UrduPoint.com
Minister Urges Human Right Bodies To Raise Voice For Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Minister urges human right bodies to raise voice for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday urged that the international community and human right bodies should take strict measures for protection of Kashmiris' rights.

The entire Muslim ummah and human right bodies should become the voice of Kashmiri people and use social media to make their voices heard, he appealed while speaking to a Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.

India through its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and continuing gross and systematic human rights violations in the occupied territory, has vitiated the environment, he added.

He said Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has now become a military zone in the region, adding, Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the resolutions of United Nations Security Council as peace and stability in the region lied only in resolution of Kashmir issue.

He further said Modi government would be held accountable for its unspeakable crimes against the innocent Kashmiri people.

