Minister Urges Imran's Party To Desist From Spreading Chaos In Country

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday urged Imran's party to desist from spreading chaos in the country through a long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday urged Imran's party to desist from spreading chaos in the country through a long march.

Imran Khan and his party workers are trying to sabotage the peaceful environment of the Federal capital through protest demonstration, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should gather at H-9 ground, he said adding that entering sensitive places of the federal capital would not be permitted at any cost. He said the local administration would take action if anyone was found involved in creating a law and order situation in the capital.

Commenting on Arshad Sharif's killing incident in Kenyan territory, he said Imran's party should avoid speculation and wait for the inquiry report.

He said Arshad Sharif's inquiry report would be made public after receiving it from the Kenyan government.

He, however, said that the incumbent government would also constitute a committee to probe the matter regarding Arshad Sharif. We will request the victim's family to share information with the investigative committee about threats if any to Arshad Sharif.

He said all facts would be compiled and presented to the public for their satisfaction. In reply to a question about Kashmir's policy, he said the coalition government is making all-out efforts to restart a diplomatic campaign regarding Kashmiri's struggle for self-determination. He said Imran's last regime had damaged the relations with many countries and Kashmir cause due to weak policies.

