UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges IT Expert Youth To Play Role For Economic Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Minister urges IT expert youth to play role for economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday called upon the Information Technology expert young people to come forward and play their role in the economic development of the country.

Speaking at an event titled "Building Skills for Youth" held here in connection with International education Day, the minister said in today's time, no country can develop without bringing innovation and investment in various sectors of the economy.

He also stressed the need to equip the youth of the country with modern skills to not only enable them to earn good resources for them but also help them play a key role in the socio-economy development of the country.

He highlighted that during its previous tenure, the PML-N government was bringing reforms in the curriculum of educational institutions but the PTI government slashed all the efforts of bringing reforms.

The new curriculum, he said was being re-arranged based on creativity and innovation. When the PML-N government's tenure was completed in 2018, we were in the last stages of finalizing the curriculum reforms, but the successive government did not give importance to the reforms." Ahsan Iqbal said the PTI government also put the PML-N successful Vision 2025 into the dustbin adding that no country can move forward without continuity of policies and political stability.

He said a government should continue for at least 10 years so that to successfully implement the long-term policies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Ahsan Iqbal Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Young 2018 Event All Government

Recent Stories

 Thoshakhana gifts received over past two weeks t ..

 Thoshakhana gifts received over past two weeks to be made public

9 minutes ago
 Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics ..

Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

21 minutes ago
 PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Sch ..

PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Schemes

28 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in ..

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in 2022

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of ..

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of 2022

2 hours ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-ma ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.