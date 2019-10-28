UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Urges Masses To Expose Indian Aggression Through Signatures On CM's Online Portal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Minister urges masses to expose Indian aggression through signatures on CM's online portal

The Punjab government has addressed the public wishes after taking special initiative to expose Indian aggression in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on International level

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has addressed the public wishes after taking special initiative to expose Indian aggression in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on International level.

The Provincial Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi talking to the Journalist here Monday said and urged masses to participate in the online portal.

He said that a petition comprised of 1 million signatures would be submitted to the human rights representative of United Nation (UN) on December 10 to highlight Indian oppression in the IOK.

The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has started a campaign in this regard and also made signatures on the online petition to highlight the Kashmir issue in front of the UN and International community, he added.

He said that whole Pakistani nation was expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri community and also condemning the Indian brutality on Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He said that online campaign would also be launched in the social media after coordination of the Information ministry.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan has also highlighted the Kashmir issue in the United Nation General Assemble (UNGA) session and all stake holders are committed to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people to overcome Indian pressure on the Kashmir, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Chief Minister United Nations Government Of Punjab Social Media December All Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Education and ..

6 minutes ago

Doctors refuse to discharge Nawaz Sharif from hosp ..

9 minutes ago

OIC holds consultations with USAID delegation

16 minutes ago

China's tax, fee cuts boost performance of listed ..

3 minutes ago

UK sends documents to Vietnam to help identify tru ..

3 minutes ago

US Has No Reason to Withdraw From Open Skies Treat ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.