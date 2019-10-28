The Punjab government has addressed the public wishes after taking special initiative to expose Indian aggression in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on International level

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has addressed the public wishes after taking special initiative to expose Indian aggression in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on International level.

The Provincial Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi talking to the Journalist here Monday said and urged masses to participate in the online portal.

He said that a petition comprised of 1 million signatures would be submitted to the human rights representative of United Nation (UN) on December 10 to highlight Indian oppression in the IOK.

The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has started a campaign in this regard and also made signatures on the online petition to highlight the Kashmir issue in front of the UN and International community, he added.

He said that whole Pakistani nation was expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri community and also condemning the Indian brutality on Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He said that online campaign would also be launched in the social media after coordination of the Information ministry.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan has also highlighted the Kashmir issue in the United Nation General Assemble (UNGA) session and all stake holders are committed to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people to overcome Indian pressure on the Kashmir, he added.