Minister Urges Masses To Prevent Water Wastage

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 21, 2022 | 05:26 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Monday said that clean water is a blessing and it should be valued and everyone should prevent its wastage

In his message on the occasion of World Water Day, he said that the purpose of celebrating the day is to highlight the importance of water and prevent its wastage, adding that life on the planet cannot be imagined without water.

He said that water is basic need in agriculture and other areas of life while climate changes, pollution and population growth could cause water crisis in future, he warned.

The Minister said that KP Irrigation department under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is working on several projects of small dams to bring large area of land especially in the merged districts under cultivation.

