UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Urges Masses To Promote Green Pakistan Drive

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:55 PM

Minister urges masses to promote green Pakistan drive

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest, Wildlife and Environment Syed Ishtiaq Urmar Monday urged the masses to actively participate in green Pakistan drive of the government and plant as many trees as possible to make the country clean and green

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest, Wildlife and Environment Syed Ishtiaq Urmar Monday urged the masses to actively participate in green Pakistan drive of the government and plant as many trees as possible to make the country clean and green.

In a statement issued here, he said the government was paying maximum attention to increase the forest areas by planting maximum trees in barren areas, adding that if each individual plants a sapling the country would have enough trees by the end of the year.

Ishtiaq said that forests are imperative for protection of human lives as well as to keep the environment clean and protective against adverse effects.

PTI government was practically implementing the green Pakistan slogan which was also acknowledged and appreciated internationally.

He said soon hundreds of youth would be appointed in forest department through NTS to ensure transparency and merit, adding the time has gone when people were inducted in public departments against rules and merit due to their political affiliations.

The PTI government believes in merit and transparency and is ensuring all the appointment in government departments on merit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government Merit Packaging Limited NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts new structures, Cabinet ..

48 seconds ago

UAE Nuclear Energy Programme witnessed major miles ..

56 seconds ago

COVID-19 Claims 6 more lives, infects 1260 others

2 minutes ago

Public hearing held to address grievances regardin ..

2 minutes ago

Neymar gets 'reassuring' prognosis after ankle inj ..

2 minutes ago

Survey Says 69% of Italian Firms Fully Active Amid ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.