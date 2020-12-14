Minister urges masses to promote green Pakistan drive

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest, Wildlife and Environment Syed Ishtiaq Urmar Monday urged the masses to actively participate in green Pakistan drive of the government and plant as many trees as possible to make the country clean and green

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest, Wildlife and Environment Syed Ishtiaq Urmar Monday urged the masses to actively participate in green Pakistan drive of the government and plant as many trees as possible to make the country clean and green.

In a statement issued here, he said the government was paying maximum attention to increase the forest areas by planting maximum trees in barren areas, adding that if each individual plants a sapling the country would have enough trees by the end of the year.

Ishtiaq said that forests are imperative for protection of human lives as well as to keep the environment clean and protective against adverse effects.

PTI government was practically implementing the green Pakistan slogan which was also acknowledged and appreciated internationally.

He said soon hundreds of youth would be appointed in forest department through NTS to ensure transparency and merit, adding the time has gone when people were inducted in public departments against rules and merit due to their political affiliations.

The PTI government believes in merit and transparency and is ensuring all the appointment in government departments on merit.