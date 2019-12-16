UrduPoint.com
Minister Urges MPA To Focus On Development Projects In Respective Areas Of KP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Minister urges MPA to focus on development projects in respective areas of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Akbar Ayub Khan here Monday urged lawmakers to look after developmental schemes in their respective areas to ensure its better quality and long durability besides timely completion.

He passed these remarks during a meeting regarding Peshawar district's ongoing and new schemes related to Communication and Works Department. The progress of different schemes and issues of Peshawar district were discussed.

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mehmood Jan Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Kamran Khan Bangash, MPA of Peshawar district and C&W officers were present on the occasion.

He said fund's release and approval issues would be taken up with CM KP.

Kamran Khan Bangash highlighted schools, roads and other issues of his constituency on which C&W Minister issued orders for its timely completion.

The C&W officer briefed the participants that all existing schemes and construction work would be completed within stipulated time.

Akbar Ayub Khan issued orders that all the DFC schemes should be completed before June next year.

MPAs appreciated the efforts of C&W Minister for conducting such a valuable meeting and addressed the issues of Peshawar.

