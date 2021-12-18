Minister urges Muslim Ummah to get united to support Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday urged that it is the need of the hour that the Muslim Ummah should get united and support their Muslim brethren in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan is continuously providing assistance to Afghan people in terms of food items, medical materials, blankets, quilts and edibles", he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.

"We must be thankful to Allah Almighty for giving the opportunity to the country for hosting such a mega event for such righteous purpose", he stressed.

He also appreciate the efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister for their heartiest efforts in this regard.

The aim to hold this extraordinary session is to highlight the need for urgent assistance and mobilization of resources to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, he added.