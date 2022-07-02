UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges Nation To Follow SOPs On Eid To Contain Spread Of Covid-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2022 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel Saturday urged nation to strictly follow health guidelines during Eid-ul-Azha holidays and avoid unnecessary movements to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Public should avoid mass gatherings and follow all the protocols and SOPs such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, he said while talking to ptv news.

The minister also appealed to religious scholars to ensure social distancing at mosques and urged the public to avoid hugging and shaking hands after Eid prayers.

He called on people to come forward to get booster vaccinations as cases of coronavirus were on the rise in the country.

"The government is doing its best, but people must also take precautions while slaughtering animals on Eid, he said, adding, precaution is the best way to avoid this deadly disease".

He advised the citizens to ask their butchers to wear gloves and wash hands after sacrificing the animals.

