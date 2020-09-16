Minister urges need ending all kinds of discrimination from society

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Shiekh Nasir Hussain Zamani, Minister for Social Welfare, Population Welfare, Women Development, Child Rights, Human Rights and Youth Affairs for Gilgit Baltistan stressed the need for ending all kinds of discrimination from the society.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day training on "Pakistan's International Human Rights Reporting Obligations" organised by European Union funded Promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan (Huqooq-e-Pakistan) program in collaboration with the government of Gilgit Baltistan.

The training was aimed at enhancing the technical and operational capacities of the GB Treaty Implementation Cell and the Social Welfare, Population Welfare, Women Development, Child Rights, Human Rights and Youth Affairs Department. Around 25 focal persons from all key departments are participating in the training.

The minister urged participants for taking inspiration from Islamic teachings and work on the volunteerism in their area of influence. He highlighted the need to build shelter homes for the protection of vulnerable segments and urged for collaborative efforts to end human rights violations.

Secretary Social Welfare, Population Welfare, Women Development, Child Rights, Human Rights and Youth Affairs-Gilgit Baltistan Sanaullah said that protection of human rights is a major obligation of the state. He said that the Department of Women Development and Human Rights are relatively new departments established in 2017 and the training will greatly contribute in the capacity building of its staff member in effective reporting of Pakistan's international commitments.

The event also featured a video message from Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation Pakistan, Ovidiu Mic.

He talked about the EU interventions in Pakistan and said that respect of human rights and rule of law are the core of all EU activities including trade agreements.

Senior Key Expert Huqooq-e-Pakistan (HeP) program Ali Dayan Hasan gave an overview of HeP program and training objectives. He said that the training will help bridging the substantive and procedural knowledge-gaps with respect to Pakistan's international human rights reporting obligations among the key human rights institutions. He said that it will also equip the relevant ministries and departments with the pre-requisite information required in fulfilling their mandates with respect to international human rights reporting.

The EU Promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan (Huqooq-e-Pakistan) is a European Union (EU) funded programme with the objective of supporting the continued efforts of the Government of Pakistan for the promotion of human rights. The purpose of the program is to strengthen the institutional and policy framework at the Federal and the provincial level for the promotion and protection of human rights.