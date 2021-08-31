Minister urges need to sensitize youth on climate change impacts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department Muhammad Rizwan on Tuesday urged the need of sensitizing the youth about climate change along with their engagement in healthy activities that help in mitigating the impacts of climate change.

He said climate change was expected to cause wide-ranging impacts such as reduced agricultural productivity, increased variability of water availability, increased coastal erosion, sea water incursion and increased frequency of extreme climatic events.

He expressed these views while attending a workshop at Government Higher Secondary school, Walton Road.

Children from five different schools, District Education Officers and representatives from different institutions were present.

The minister said climate change was a big challenge for the youth and generations to come with regard to their health, education and protection. The minister acknowledged the efforts to engage children to mitigate climate change by conducting awareness sessions and tree plantation activities at 30 different schools in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.