Minister urges opposition to play responsible role in Parliament

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday urged the opposition should play a responsible role in running the Parliament to make laws and introduce amendments for the larger interest of the country.

Talking to a private news channel he said that the opposition parties should focus on real public issues for the convenience of the people and stop fooling the innocent people of the country.

He said that for the first time in history, Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for the betterment of the state but the political mafia linked to the corrupt system was standing against him.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition is not a threat to the ruling government and all-important legislation would be introduced by taking its allies into confidence.

He said that the government has taken several steps to facilitate the poor segment of society as public service is the essence of a democratic system.