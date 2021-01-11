Minister urges parents to get their kids vaccinated against polio virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Peechuho here on Monday urged parents not to avoid immunization of their children, upto age of five, against polio, the crippling disease.

Addressing the inaugural session of a province wide polio vaccination campaign, from January 11 to 17, she said safety and healthy future of children was a joint responsibility of the society as well as the government that needed cooperation of every single stakeholder, most important being the parents.

Appreciative of the role being played by women health workers as well as the community workers, she said government fully cognizant of their safety against COVID has ensured that WHO recommended preventive measures against the virus is implemented in due letter and spirit.

"It is and will be mandatory for polio workers to wear masks during the exercise and also get their body temperature checked prior to leaving for the task on daily basis," she said mentioning that strict directives have been issued that these workers must not carry or hold the child nor cross the doorsteps enter and also restrict their interaction with the concerned family members.

"Clear instructions have also been issued to them to knock the door with their pens or elbow," said the minister.

Dr. Peechuho on the occasion was also joined by officials of Emergency Operation Center for Polio (EmoC) and District Health Officer of Karachi (South), Dr. Raj Kumar.

According to EmoC sources around nine million children from across the province will be administered polio drops during the campaign while those in the age bracket of 6 months to 29 months are also to be given Vitamin A.