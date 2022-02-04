UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges People To Adopt Healthy Lifestyle Against Cancer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday urged people to adopt a healthy lifestyle to protect themselves from diseases, including cancer.

In her message on the World Cancer Day, the minister said over 10 million people lost their lives due to cancer worldwide, adding that the spread of cancer could be reduced by promoting a healthy lifestyle.

She said that some of the symptoms of cancers included emergence of tumors, sudden weight loss, soars in mouth that did not heal and noticeable increase in body secretions. She said a healthy lifestyle entailed balanced diet, regular exercise, refraining from smoking, weight control, avoiding radiation and breathing fresh air as much as possible.

She said Well Women Clinics were being set up across the province, adding that in caseof queries or guidance people may contact 1033.

She said timely diagnosis could help people get timely treatment.

