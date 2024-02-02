Minister Urges People To Cast Vote On Feb 08
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 08:13 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information on Friday urged people to come out of their homes on February 08 and use their democratic right to vote for a better future.
Talking to the media here, he said the mandate of the caretaker government was to conduct clean and transparent elections.
It is the responsibility of the government to provide a level playing field to all the political parties. Referring to the killing of an independent candidate in Bajaur, he said the investigation of the incident in Bajaur is underway.
APP/adi
