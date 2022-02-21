Minister urges people to follow "healthy parks, healthy people" model

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday urged the people to adopt healthy lifestyle and follow the 'healthy parks, healthy people' model.

Speaking as a guest at the beautification and refurbishment of Gol Bagh Karim Park in UC 51 of NA 125 here, the Health Minister said that all 47 parks of NA-125 were undergoing the beautification process.

She also distributed Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Cards and Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme letters among residents of the area.

She said the government was arranging lights, plantation and water in the parks of NA-125 for providing a clean and healthy environment to people.

She said that funds of Rs 1.4 billion had been approved for development work and provision of basic amenities in NA-125, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would spend public money on the public alone. The taxpayer money was not spent on the public alone in the past, she said.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the efforts of the party workers were exemplary for completion of many development projects in NA-125, adding, "We are making efforts for improved civic services under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan." She mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled his promise with the nation by providing health cards to people.

She said the Punjab government had given 48,000 employments in the health sector so far and another 25,000 positions were in the pipeline.

Yasmin Rashid said the Punjab government was developing eight mother and child hospitals, adding, "We are serving people as workers of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Naya Qomi Sehat Card is a step forward towards the dream of Riyasat-e-Madina."Additional DG PHA, Zubair Khan Niazi, Tariq Sana Bajwa, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Pappu, Rana Nasim, Haji Abdul Wahab, Sheikh Zulfiqar Ali, Malik Kamran and residents of the area were present.