Minister urges people to get their children immunized

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday urged the parents to get their children immunized as World Immunization Week was being observed from April 24 to 30 in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday urged the parents to get their children immunized as World Immunization Week was being observed from April 24 to 30 in the province.

In a statement, she said the Immunization Week was organized from 24 to 30 April every year. She said immunization program was saving children from 11 diseases.

The minister said that immunization saved children from polio, measles, tetanus, typhoid, pneumonia, diarrhea and other diseases. She said the government provided free vaccination.

She appealed parents to ensure complete course of immunization of their children.

She said the provincial government, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF provided free vaccination to children against 11 deadly diseases.