UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges People To Get Vaccinated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 08:20 PM

Minister urges people to get vaccinated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has urged the people to get vaccinated and help the government to control the pandemic.

In a statement on Sunday, the minister said that the government was utilizing all available resources to make lives of the people safe.

She also directed the Health department to increase the number of vaccinations so that people could easily get them vaccinated.

Related Topics

Punjab Sunday All Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Futu ..

Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Future of Economy and Governance, ..

9 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s pho ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s phone call

1 hour ago
 Patients, visitors need Al Hosn green pass to acce ..

Patients, visitors need Al Hosn green pass to access SEHA facilities

1 hour ago
 UAE Ministers announce the first set of &#039;Proj ..

UAE Ministers announce the first set of &#039;Projects of the 50&#039;

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution celebrates International Day of ..

ADNOC Distribution celebrates International Day of Charity with partnership with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.