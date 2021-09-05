Minister urges people to get vaccinated

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has urged the people to get vaccinated and help the government to control the pandemic.

In a statement on Sunday, the minister said that the government was utilizing all available resources to make lives of the people safe.

She also directed the Health department to increase the number of vaccinations so that people could easily get them vaccinated.