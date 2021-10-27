UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges People To Get Vaccinated Under RED Campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 )

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid urged people to get vaccinated as history's largest vaccination campaign has kicked off.

In a statement on Tuesday, she said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar himself inaugurated the 'RED' (Reach Every Door) campaign and during this campaign, 15 million people would be vaccinated.

She appealed that people should get themselves vaccinated in ongoing campaign.

The minister informed that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was personally monitoring the campaign, adding that all-out efforts were being made to vaccinate maximum number of people.

District health authorities would work in close collaboration with the administration. More than 14000 new centres had been set up, she added.

She said " Without support of the people we cannot overcome coronavirus pandemic." She added the government was providing quality vaccine free of cost. In case of queries, people may contact 1033.

