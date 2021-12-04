Minister urges people to participate in voting process

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur Saturday highlighting the significance of vote, urged the people especially youth and women to register for voting process and also elect their representatives sincerely

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur Saturday highlighting the significance of vote, urged the people especially youth and women to register for voting process and also elect their representatives sincerely.

In a special message on the eve of national voters day, he said right to vote is an important feature of democracy and living nations thrive in a democratic spirit in which the vote is of paramount importance.

Faisal Amin Gandapur clarified that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the only political party which came into power after 23 years of purely political struggle under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and now it has become a beacon of hope for the entire nation.

He further said that the recent legislation of giving voting right to overseas Pakistanis and introducing electronic voting machines (EVMs) for eliminating the chances of rigging in every election is a testimony to this fact while provincial government will cooperate fully with the Election Commission of Pakistan.