UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges People To Participate In Voting Process

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 10:26 PM

Minister urges people to participate in voting process

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur Saturday highlighting the significance of vote, urged the people especially youth and women to register for voting process and also elect their representatives sincerely

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur Saturday highlighting the significance of vote, urged the people especially youth and women to register for voting process and also elect their representatives sincerely.

In a special message on the eve of national voters day, he said right to vote is an important feature of democracy and living nations thrive in a democratic spirit in which the vote is of paramount importance.

Faisal Amin Gandapur clarified that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the only political party which came into power after 23 years of purely political struggle under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and now it has become a beacon of hope for the entire nation.

He further said that the recent legislation of giving voting right to overseas Pakistanis and introducing electronic voting machines (EVMs) for eliminating the chances of rigging in every election is a testimony to this fact while provincial government will cooperate fully with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Women Government

Recent Stories

20 stolen motorcycles recovered, two member gang h ..

20 stolen motorcycles recovered, two member gang held

1 minute ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 minute ago
 More than 20 drown as bus swept into flooded river ..

More than 20 drown as bus swept into flooded river in Kenya

1 minute ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 minute ago
 Medvedev wins to set up Russia v Croatia Davis Cup ..

Medvedev wins to set up Russia v Croatia Davis Cup final

1 minute ago
 Lawyers job is to assist courts: Chief Justice of ..

Lawyers job is to assist courts: Chief Justice of Pakistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.