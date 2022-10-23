UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges People To Plant Maximum Saplings In Ongoing 'Green Growth Initiative' Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest, Environment, and Wildlife, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar on Sunday urged people to play their role in eradicating environmental pollution and to promote an ongoing 'Green Growth Initiative' campaign by planting maximum saplings.

Addressing a public gathering in Budhni area here, the minister said that all the students and faculty members of the educational institutes along with members of civil societies were playing an active role in the ongoing plantation drive in the province.

Ishtiaq Urmar said that PTI government had launched the 'Green Growth Initiative' in 2014 by focusing on six areas including forestry, protected areas, clean energy, climate resilience, water and sanitation and waste management for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister said, "About 1.208 billion saplings were planted under BTAP's first phase with an estimated cost of Rs 14.364 billion, registering a six per cent increase in KP's forest cover areas i.e. 26.6 per cent in 2018 from 20.6 per cent in 2013-14 by surpassing the international standard of 25 per cent."

