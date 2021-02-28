Minister urges people to plant tree for Green Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Forests and Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Armor has said that people should participate in the ongoing tree planting drive and in that regard all institutions should take practical steps to plant more trees on barren and uninhabited areas.

The present government is using all available resources and is also providing all possible assistance in this regard.

He expressed these views here in a function.

Addressing the function, the provincial minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched a major project like 'Billion Tree Afforestation' under which one billion saplings were being planted across the province.

He said that the present government was providing maximum relief to the farmers and landlords and was providing technical assistance and free plants to the farmers in abundance.

Zahoor Shakir said that an increase in the intensity of the seasons could be significantly reduced, so the country is green.

"We all have to play a joint role to make it green," he said. The people should make their surroundings clean and green by planting trees one by one, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would also launch the tree planting campaign for spring 2021. There is a link in the vision of which it is our moral and national responsibility to make it a success, the Minister concluded.

APP/ijz/1545