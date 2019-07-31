UrduPoint.com
Minister Urges People To Purchase Locally Manufactured Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:45 PM

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan urged the masses to purchase local manufactured items for promotion of country's industrial sector and strengthen economic condition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan urged the masses to purchase local manufactured items for promotion of country's industrial sector and strengthen economic condition.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (KPPMA) held here Wednesday.

Provincial Minister said that PTI government is prioritizing promotion of country's industrial sector and has establishment different economic zones to achieve the objective. He said there are several economic zones including Rashakai, Hattar and Dera Daraban which would create millions of employment opportunities after functioning.

Akbar Ayub said that concerns and issues of KPPMA would be raised at available forum and a meeting in this regard would be arranged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister soon. He said we are striving for promotion of industrial sector under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

President KPPMA lauded the efforts of provincial minister and said that Akbar Ayub has taken various steps for ensuring merit and transparency in matters of C&W Department and appreciated his keen interest to resolve the problems of C&W Department.

