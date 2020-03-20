Minister urges people to stay united to fight coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has urged people to stay united to fight coronavirus pandemic.

In a media statement issued here on Friday, he said people from all walks of life, especially belonging to politics and media, should act sensibly to spread positivity and hope among people.

The minister said that as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was constantly monitoring the whole situation and the Punjab government would take necessary administrative decisions as per the changing situation.

Chohan said CM Buzdar had set up a special fund of Rs 8 billion under the management of Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), which would be used to deal with the coronavirus.

At least 40 isolation wards had been set up in major hospitals in different cities of Punjab, he added.

He said that three quarantine hospitals with a collective capacity of more than 800 beds had been established at Urology Hospital Rawalpindi, Punjab Kidney Liver Institute Lahore and District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh. He said all doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff working in Corona Isolation Wards have been provided with protective suits and kits so that they can perform their duties in a safe environment.