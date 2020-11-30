UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Urges People To Strictly Follow COVID-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Minister urges people to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr Khan Zaib Anwar Monday urged masses to strictly follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to avoid spread of the virus.

In a statement issued here, he said corona infection was spreading more vigorously in the province and Peshawar had emerged one of the more affected city, adding that the second wave of coronavirus infection is ferocious.

He urged masses to show responsibility and take the infection seriously otherwise it could play havoc in the country. People should use face mask and adopt social distancing to avoid the spread of the virus, he added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

6 minutes ago

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

42 minutes ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

49 minutes ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

51 minutes ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

56 minutes ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.