Minister urges people to wear mask to avoid health hazard created by contaminated air

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Health in Punjab Dr Javed Akram on Wednesday urged people particularly school children to wear masks to protect themselves from health hazards created by smog in some parts of Punjab.

Seventy per cent of contaminated air is entering Punjab from the Indian side, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The crop waste, smoke-emitting vehicles, and factories are also reasons for increasing contaminated air in some parts of Punjab, he said. The mask is mandatory for school children studying close to smog-hit districts, he said.

Aged men and women besides children are most vulnerable due to climatic changes, he said.

The patients with asthma should also take extraordinary measures to protect themselves from smog, he said. In reply to a question, he said rains could help minimize the intensity of smog that hit parts of the provincial capital. The Caretaker government of Punjab has announced four days of holiday from Thursday to Sunday, for affected districts of Punjab, he said.