Minister urges police to be courteous, polite to people during duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine here on Saturday said that police should adopt courteous and polite behavior during their duty and augment the prestige of the department by protecting property and lives of the people.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of two-day training for police officials on 'Friendly Role of Police and Protection of Human Rights of Citizens' organized by the Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) in collaboration with the HR&MA department.

Especially Vulnerable Sections of Society' at Chung Police Centre, Lahore.

The minister said that the future of Pakistan was very bright but police should do away with corruption and sense of the inferiority complex. "You have to restore link with education. Till the time you were associated with education, you remained at zenith of glory," he added.

Ijaz Alam said that new specialized schools were being established for improving standard of police training so that efficiency and capabilities of officers and officials may be enhanced with the help of modern policing measures.

The two-day training was inaugurated by Secretary HR&MA Tariq Mehmood. More than 30 police officials of inspector and sub-inspector ranks attended the workshop.

Shahnawaz Khan, regional coordinator SPO Lahore, Muhammed Khalid, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, also moderated different sessions, in which participants were trained on UDHR, human rights clauses in the Constitution of Pakistan, role of Police Department in protection of human rights religious minorities and marginalized sections of the society.

Director HR&MA, Muhammed Yousaf, SP Admin Chung Police centre Farhat Abbas, officers and police officials were also present in the ceremony.