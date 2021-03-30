Minister urges poor people to get Covid vaccine as it is free-of-cost

Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Pechuho on Tuesday called upon the poor people having the age of 50 to 55 to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as it is free-of-cost and it is not merely for the rich people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ):Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Pechuho on Tuesday called upon the poor people having the age of 50 to 55 to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as it is free-of-cost and it is not merely for the rich people.

She said, 'The poor people of the society are avoiding from the vaccination.' She stated this while addressing to a press conference on the premises of the Sindh Assembly here.

She said that two big events 'Sehwan Sharif Melo' and 'Death anniversary meeting of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on April 4' are being postponed owing to the spread of coronavirus.

She further said that the gatherings could cause the spread of coronavirus and in the better interests of the people the events have been postponed.

Minister Azra Pechuho said, 'We have to protect not only the people of Sindh but Pakistan.' She also advised the people to not arrange parties in their homes to avoid spread of the coronavirus.

She said that the provincial government has allocated Rs500 million for purchasing cansino vaccination against coronavirus.

She said that cansino vaccine is a single dose vaccination. She further said that the process of vaccination is slow because they do not have more doses.

The Minister said that five to six vaccination centres have been set up in every district of the province to facilitate the people.

She said that in all 3,307 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the province in a week out of them 30 infected patients have died.

She said that Azad Kashmir, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have many cases of coronavirus.

Azra said that the health department got a total of 362000 doses of vaccination against Covid-19 out of which they have only over 52000 doses of the vaccination.

She said that the province would get 20,000 doses tomorrow and then 2 lac more doses onwards from the federal government.

She said that the provincial government through the World Bank is going to purchase 200 ambulances, Replying to a question on purchase of vaccines from China, she said that they have received a green light signal from the federal government and the province would hold talks to buy cansino vaccines from China.

Replying to another question on the effectiveness of the vaccines, she said that every Covid-19 vaccine is effective and it works.

She further said that someone who has been vaccinated could contract infection but the effect of the same would be mild and not lethal.

Answering a question about three big hospitals of Karachi, she said that the provincial government has written a letter to the federal government and so far it has not received any reply to this effect.