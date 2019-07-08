UrduPoint.com
Minister Urges PPP, PML-N Leaders, Families To Answer Public For Accumulating Assets Worth Billions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:50 PM

Minister urges PPP, PML-N leaders, families to answer public for accumulating assets worth billions

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education, Shafqat Mehmood on Monday urged Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, party leaders and their families to answer public for accumulating assets worth billions of rupees.

Talking to a private news channel programe, the minister said the PPP and PML-N leaders Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz and other family members were holding billions of rupees assets abroad.

Expressing strangeness about purchasing properties abroad by the leaders of PPP and PML-N, he said the entire nation wanted to know the source of income of these leaders including Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto for having ownership of big flats, houses and other properties abroad.

Commenting on video tap, he said Maryam Nawaz should justify the public regarding the authenticity of video information. The minister said the PML-N leaders had been using such tactics in the past against the judiciary and other national institutions. He added that the PPP and PML-N had been involved in attacking the national institutions besides killing the innocent people in police encounters like Model Town incident.

To a question about the cases of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, he said the national accountability bureau (NAB), was dealing the cases and the present government did nothing regarding the inquiry of the cases, he added. Shafqat Mehmood said that all the cases against PPP and PML-N leaders were made during their tenures of the government.

