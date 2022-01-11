Minister urges promoting interfaith harmony

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday stressed the need to promote interfaith harmony in society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday stressed the need to promote interfaith harmony in society.

Addressing an interfaith conference held at the Institute for Art and Culture, he said: "We all have to work together to end violence.

" The minister said that a policy of interfaith harmony was formulated by the Punjab government which was appreciated at every forum. He said that the government was making efforts to maintain interfaith harmony in society.

He also condemned the Sialkot incident, saying that such incidents defame the country.

The minister congratulated the university administration on its excellent efforts. The young students also asked a number of questions at the conference and a commemorative shield was given to all distinguished guests at the end of the event.