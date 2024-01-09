Minister urges prompt activation of Nowshera Aviation Training Center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Minister for Technical education and Industries, Dr. Amir Abdullah has directed the swift activation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa School of Aviation Training and Services setup in Nowshera.

He emphasized the need to establish this centre as a hub for aviation training initiatives in the region.

During his sudden visit to Nowshera, the minister inspected the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa School of Aviation Training and Services, accompanied by Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, Amir Afaq, and Managing Director Small Industries Development board, Ghazanfar Ali.

During the visit, the officials informed the minister that the school had received new machinery for training purposes in 2019.

On this occasion, the minister expressed regret over the non-utilization of the state-of-the-art training centre and its machinery.

He stressed the importance of promptly addressing the required licenses and other impediments to enable the entry of Aviation Services for training courses.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the currently unused state-of-the-art training center. Despite having new machinery, various hurdles have prevented the utilization of the Aviation Services for training courses.

Dr. Amir Abdullah directed to expedite the activation of this national asset for training purposes and proposed a viable project in this regard. He instructed the immediate activation of the center and the commencement of the latest courses for aviation training.

The minister conducted an inspection of various sections of the training center during the visit and assessed the machinery in place for aviation training.