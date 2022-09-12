Minister urges PTI to avoid wasting billions on public meeting

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday urged the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid wasting billions of rupees on public meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday urged the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid wasting billions of rupees on public meetings.

He accused while talking to a private television channel that PTI chief Imran Khan was collecting the money through telethon and spending it on public meetings to run the party campaign.

People had been facing multiple challenges emerged after heavy rains and floods in Pakistan, and the flood-stricken families waiting for tents, medicine, food and other essential items.

He suggested that PTI leaders should visit Sindh areas for helping flood affected people.

The minister said that government had made assessment for relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit areas.

He said, initially twenty billion Dollars were needed to assist flood-hit families.

In reply to a question about transparency in relief funds, he said Imran Khan had collected funds on different occasion from multiple resources but never shared the records with the departments concerned.

To another question, he said the incumbent government was utilizing all available resources to supply medicine, food and tents to the areas affected by floods.