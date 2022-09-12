UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges PTI To Avoid Wasting Billions On Public Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Minister urges PTI to avoid wasting billions on public meeting

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday urged the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid wasting billions of rupees on public meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday urged the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid wasting billions of rupees on public meetings.

He accused while talking to a private television channel that PTI chief Imran Khan was collecting the money through telethon and spending it on public meetings to run the party campaign.

People had been facing multiple challenges emerged after heavy rains and floods in Pakistan, and the flood-stricken families waiting for tents, medicine, food and other essential items.

He suggested that PTI leaders should visit Sindh areas for helping flood affected people.

The minister said that government had made assessment for relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit areas.

He said, initially twenty billion Dollars were needed to assist flood-hit families.

In reply to a question about transparency in relief funds, he said Imran Khan had collected funds on different occasion from multiple resources but never shared the records with the departments concerned.

To another question, he said the incumbent government was utilizing all available resources to supply medicine, food and tents to the areas affected by floods.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Flood Visit Money TV All From Government Billion Rains

Recent Stories

US Chamber of Commerce Says National Rail Strike W ..

US Chamber of Commerce Says National Rail Strike Would Be 'Economic Disaster'

7 seconds ago
 IAEA Chief Says Hopes to Resume Cooperation With I ..

IAEA Chief Says Hopes to Resume Cooperation With Iran as Soon as Possible

9 seconds ago
 Minister inaugurates NADRA office in Gumbat

Minister inaugurates NADRA office in Gumbat

2 minutes ago
 UN Calls on 'De Facto' Authorities in Afghanistan ..

UN Calls on 'De Facto' Authorities in Afghanistan to Stop Harassing Afghan UN Fe ..

2 minutes ago
 Workers Welfare Board approves increase in marriag ..

Workers Welfare Board approves increase in marriage, death grants

2 minutes ago
 Vaping may 'wake up' cancer cells and trigger wave ..

Vaping may 'wake up' cancer cells and trigger wave of disease in a decade

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.