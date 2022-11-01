Minister urges PTI to come for dialogue, avoid agitation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to come for dialogue and avoid agitation with the government.

The government had already given permission to PTI for holding the long march in Islamabad but entering Red Zone or diplomatic areas for creating violence "is not allowed", he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan, he said, had been involved in attacking state television and other national institutions. "We have no trust in the leadership of PTI's statement." Imran Khan's conduct during his time in power was not fair, he said, adding that PTI should desist from entering diplomatic areas and organize the public gathering near Faizabad, he stated.

He said the previous government of PTI had filed false cases against the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), but the court had exonerated them because of weak evidence.

The minister said Imran Khan was facing foreign funding and Toshakhana cases and the courts could indict the Chairman PTI anytime.

In reply to a question, he said no one was allowed to enter in Islamabad with weapons. The law enforcement departments would take action against the violators, he added.

Dialogue, he said, was the only way to resolve any political issue. He invited Imran Khan to start negotiations at the forum of parliament and present his demands, including the early conduction of general elections there.