Minister urges PTI to discuss public interest matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to discuss public interest matters and avoid working for personal interest.

PTI has no interest in the national affairs, he said while talking to a private television channel. PTI has only one agenda to release the founder of the party, he stated.

In reply to a question, he said the courts will decide the fate of PTI founder.

To a question about APC, he said that discussion must be made with all political parties to address important issues including terrorism. Commenting on involvement of Indian agency in the recent attacks on train, he said Pakistan will raise the issue at international forum.

To another question about role of Afghanistan in controlling terrorists groups, he said we have asked Afghan authorities on many occasions to take measures against the terrorist groups sabotaging peace in Pakistan.