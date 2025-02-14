Minister urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),

to come forward and resolve the political issues through dialogue.

PTI leaders had used different tactics but they could not achieve success in their designs, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, he said PTI could not manage to run economic affairs of this country in a proper manner but incumbent government has managed to revive economy in a better way.

To a question, he said that political stability is vital to gain high rate in business and development sectors.

He said holding protest in a peaceful manner is the right of every citizen but violating law and order situation through public meeting or rallies would not be allowed at any cost.