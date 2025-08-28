Minister Urges PTI To Use Parliamentary Forum For Discussing Political Matters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 08:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Thursday urged the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to use parliamentary forum for discussing and resolving political issues.
The PTI leaders should visit the parliament and express their point of view so that political issues could be addressed through negotiations, he said while talking to a private television channel. Leaving assemblies or parliamentary committees are not the solution of any problem, he said. PTI should avoid adopting stubborn attitude, he added.
In reply to a question, he said that PTI workers are also fed up and tired of the protest calls and politics of party leadership. He said that dialogue is the best option for resolving political matters.
