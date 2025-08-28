Open Menu

Minister Urges PTI To Use Parliamentary Forum For Discussing Political Matters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 08:56 PM

Minister urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing political matters

Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Thursday urged the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to use parliamentary forum for discussing and resolving political issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Thursday urged the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to use parliamentary forum for discussing and resolving political issues.

The PTI leaders should visit the parliament and express their point of view so that political issues could be addressed through negotiations, he said while talking to a private television channel. Leaving assemblies or parliamentary committees are not the solution of any problem, he said. PTI should avoid adopting stubborn attitude, he added.

In reply to a question, he said that PTI workers are also fed up and tired of the protest calls and politics of party leadership. He said that dialogue is the best option for resolving political matters.

Recent Stories

Punjab govt stands firm with people in times of cr ..

Punjab govt stands firm with people in times of crisis: Azma Bokhari

17 seconds ago
 May-9 riots: Five more witnesses cross-examined in ..

May-9 riots: Five more witnesses cross-examined in vehicle torching case

19 seconds ago
 Two metro bus stations closed due to flood situati ..

Two metro bus stations closed due to flood situation in Ravi River

20 seconds ago
 China’s transfer of advanced agricultural techno ..

China’s transfer of advanced agricultural technologies to Pakistan deepens str ..

21 seconds ago
 Minister urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for ..

Minister urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing political matters

22 seconds ago
 Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in ..

Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur

7 minutes ago
Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express so ..

Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisi ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabili ..

Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain

7 minutes ago
 Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounte ..

Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter

7 minutes ago
 Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfai ..

Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony

7 minutes ago
 Rescue operations underway in Sargodha

Rescue operations underway in Sargodha

5 minutes ago
 Rs 30 dispute: Main accused in double murder case ..

Rs 30 dispute: Main accused in double murder case killed by accomplices' firing

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan