Minister urges PTI workers to start preparations for local body elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Tuesday urged upon PTI workers to start preparations for local government elections, likely to be held after Ramzan ul Mubarak.

He said this while addressing a welcome party in his honour at Fatima Jinnah Phase-II, H block.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi was also present in the ceremony.

Dr Akhtar Malik claimed that incumbent government was employing all possible resources to control artificial inflation.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi also spoke and stated that the coming budget would be masses friendly. The masses will receive good news in June. On this occasion, Malik Tariq Aaraen, Akbar Ali Ansari, Malik Qurban and many other workers of PTI were also present.