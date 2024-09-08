Minister Urges Public To Participate In Polio Vaccination Campaign
Published September 08, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Sahibzada Adnan Qadri has called upon public, particularly religious scholars, to actively support upcoming polio vaccination campaign. The campaign is set to begin on 9th September and will run until 13th September.
In a statement released here Sunday, Qadri announced that campaign will target 27 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He further stated that a second phase of the campaign will be launched from 23rd to 27th September in the remaining districts.
Over 6.4 million children are expected to receive the anti-polio vaccine during the campaign. To ensure widespread coverage, 35,000 teams will be deployed to administer the vaccine door-to-door.
Qadri also emphasized the importance of security and announced that 50,000 police personnel will be assigned to protect the polio eradication teams. He urged citizens to cooperate fully with the vaccinators to eradicate the disease once and for all.
