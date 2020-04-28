UrduPoint.com
Minister Urges Public To Stay Homes To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:56 PM

Minister urges public to stay homes to curb spread of coronavirus

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai on Tuesday urged public to stay their homes and avoid unnecessary traveling and maintain social distance in order to curb the spread COVID-19.

The provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was working hard to cope with the challenge of the coronavirus, he said adding we could defeat the pandemic virus by ensuring strict implementation of the lockdown.

We should play vital role to enhance awareness against the coronavirus among people so that they would follow preventive steps to defeat the pandemic.

The Minister said the spreading of the virus could be controlled by only adoption of precautionary steps and wearing facemasks along with leaving social activities.

Achakzai said provincial government headed by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking all possible measures to quell the spread of the coronavirus and protect the lives of public from it.

The doctors, paramedical staff, and other institutions were fighting on frontline against coronavirus, he concluded.

