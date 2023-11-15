Open Menu

Minister Urges Public Vigilance For Healthy Lungs, Fight Against Air Pollution

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Punjab's Caretaker Primary and Secondary Healthcare Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir has urged citizens to ensure the use of masks, as healthy lungs are a sign of a healthy life, and to avoid pollution from city dust, dirt, and smoke

He said that for information and guidance regarding treatment of any urban disease, citizens should contact the helpline 1033. Lungs are affected by pollution and smoking, leading to permanent damage.

He was chairing a meeting to review the measures and facilities available in the government hospitals on the occasion of World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Day on Wednesday. Dr. Nasir mentioned that while chronic respiratory diseases are incurable, their harmful effects can be minimised through caution and preventive measures.

He emphasised the need to ensure availability of ample oxygen and necessary medication in all district and tehsil headquarters hospitals for convenience and potential treatment of individuals, affected by chronic lung and respiratory diseases.

Dr. Jamal Nasir highlighted smoking as the leading cause of lung diseases. Additionally, exposure to cigarette smoke, pipe smoke, and second-hand smoke can contribute to these conditions. Individuals who smoke are at a significantly higher risk of being affected by these diseases if they have asthma. Dr. Nasir stressed the importance of controlling tobacco use and other factors to prevent lung and respiratory diseases, urging urban residents to raise awareness for this purpose.

The meeting was also attended by Director General Health Punjab Dr. Elias Gondal, and other relevant officers.

