Minister urges school, college students to follow SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Monday urged the students of schools and colleges to completely follwo SOPs (standard operating procedures) including wear masks to avoid virus infection.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the work on smart syllabus to be taught in the educational institutions was in progress.

The coronavirus testing for public sector school teachers was being ensured, he stated.

Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmad said that students would have education in phases. At university level, he said some twelve to thirteen persons would monitor the situation regarding coronavirus. He said head of the departments would ensure implementation of SoPs in the classes. A laboratory, he said, has been established for testing the virus.