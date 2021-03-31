UrduPoint.com
Minister Urges Senior Citizens To Get Second Dose Of Corona Vaccine In Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:27 PM

Minister urges senior citizens to get second dose of corona vaccine in time

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that senior citizens who got first dose of the Corona vaccine on March 10 must get second dose in time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that senior citizens who got first dose of the Corona vaccine on March 10 must get second dose in time.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday,she said that the senior citizens must visit the same center where they got themselves vaccinated for the first dose. She said that the centres would remain open on Sundays as well.

She said that the second dose would be administered after 21 days of the first dose.

The minister said that the adequate vaccine was available at the vaccination centres, adding that 126 centres had been set up in the province for senior citizens where about 20,000 people were being vaccinated on daily basis.

She said that one million more doses are expected from China in few days and there was no shortage of vaccine in Punjab.

She said the registration process of vaccination of over 50 years of age group had been started.

"The department is using all available resources for vaccination of people, " she added.

