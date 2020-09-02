Minister urges society to join hands for eradication of extremism, corruption

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai Wednesday said that every citizen should make efforts to eliminate militancy and corruption as these two factors have negatively impacted progress and development of our society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai Wednesday said that every citizen should make efforts to eliminate militancy and corruption as these two factors have negatively impacted progress and development of our society.

He was addressing a police training workshop titled "Paigham-e-Pakistan" held in Allama Iqbal Open University here. He said that canker of militancy and corruption has retarded development and progress of our society adding society should join hands to wipe out these menaces.

The minister also praised sacrifices of law enforcers in fight against extremism.

Appreciating professionalism of police, he also urged them to introduce new techniques in investigation process. He said that supremacy of merit and justice would strengthen the confidence of people on public institutions.

He also praised administration of varsity for holding the event and stressed upon police to enhance their capabilities by utilizing knowledge gained in the training workshop.