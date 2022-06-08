UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges Stakeholders To Play Role In Controlling Dengue

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Minister urges stakeholders to play role in controlling dengue

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Wednesday said that all stakeholders should play their role in controlling dengue in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Wednesday said that all stakeholders should play their role in controlling dengue in the province.

He was chairing a meeting of technical experts in the Institute of Public Health here.

The minister said that an international dengue webinar and dengue vaccine were discussed with the technical experts. It was decided that soon an international dengue webinar would be organized to create awareness among public, he said.

He said that experts of the Health department would talk with concerned companies about dengue vaccine in an international conference.

He said that SOPs regarding dengue should be updated with the help of experts.

He said that all commissioners and DC's were instructed to monitor anti-dengue activity by themselves in their concerned areas.

Earlier Dean IPH Dr. Zarfishan Tahir and Dr. Somayya Iqtadar gave a briefing to the provincial minister.

Khawaja Salman Rafique also reviewed international dengue webinar and overall situation.

Director CDC Dr. Shahid Magsi and other experts attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Dengue All

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz inaugurates price das ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz inaugurates price dashboard for commodities' online ..

36 seconds ago
 Bestway Cement donates 50 ceiling fans for jail's ..

Bestway Cement donates 50 ceiling fans for jail's inmates

38 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks report

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks report

39 seconds ago
 Pakistan Sports Board preparing athletes for int'l ..

Pakistan Sports Board preparing athletes for int'l competitions

42 seconds ago
 Salman Rafique promises people-friendly health bud ..

Salman Rafique promises people-friendly health budget

9 minutes ago
 Indian forces arrest over 300 Kashmiris this year

Indian forces arrest over 300 Kashmiris this year

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.