Minister Urges Students To Highlight Positive Image Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Minister urges students to highlight positive image of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (PITHAM) hosted its sixth annual convention under the chairmanship of Arshad Wali Muhammad, the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Tourism, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development.

The event took place on the premises of Peetham. The convention began with the visit of the caretaker provincial minister to Peetham, emphasizing the government's commitment to promoting excellence in the tourism and hospitality sectors, said a communiqué here on Sunday.

Director Pitham warmly welcomed the audience and gave an insightful introduction to Pitham and its contribution to the tourism and hotel management industries.

Caretaker Provincial Minister Arshad Wali Muhammad highlighted the important role of the institution in shaping the future of tourism and hotel management in the region.

A commemorative shield was presented to Arshad Wali Muhammad as a mark of appreciation. In the event, 65 medals were distributed among the position holders; certificates were distributed to the hearing-impaired students of the Naval School; and certificates were distributed to the junior chefs, recognizing and encouraging their outstanding performance in various fields. The dedicated faculty and staff of PITHAM were honored with shields in recognition of their tireless efforts in nurturing the talents of students.

The Minister of Tourism urged the students to create a name in their fields to highlight the positive image of Pakistan and to bring out the trend of competition to develop their skills, which will improve their overall skills.

