KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah Wednesday strongly urged upon teachers of colleges to pay attention to children's education instead of using influences for transfers.

Addressing an event organized in connection with the International Teachers' Day by the College Education Department, he said government wanted to make the colleges of rural areas functional also besides the colleges of urban areas, according to a news release.

He said the teachers who got themselves transferred from colleges of rural areas to urban colleges were doing injustice to the children of the nation.

Sardar Shah emphasized upon teachers to also focus on co-curricular activities of students. Developed on the special instructions of Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, the Centralized Biometric System was also launched by College Education Department on the occasion. Through this system regular attendance of all teachers and principals in the college including lecturers, assistant professors will be checked.

Syed Sardar Shah himself checked the attendance of college teachers from different cities of Sindh in the demo system.

Besides, Sindh Electronic Centralized College Admission Policy website was also inaugurated.