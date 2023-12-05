Minister urges to recognise PWD contributions in society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, and Social Protection Muhammad Ahmad Shah on Tuesday urged to recognize contributions of Differently-Able Persons while addressing an event held at the Arts Council.

He emphasized that differently-abled individuals were akin to normal human beings, possessing senses and talents. By observing their handicrafts and artworks showcased at the Arts Council, one could truly appreciate the talent and worth of these boys and girls.

He stressed that it was our collective duty to acknowledge the abilities of these children and serve them. He said that without caring for these persons, we cannot claim to be civilized.

He highlighted Chief Minister Sindh, Justice Retired Maqbool Baqar's commitment to the welfare and development of the common man.

The caretaker provincial minister pledged to persuade philanthropists to support these children.

Expressing joy at being among these children, Minister Muhammad Ahmad Shah affirmed that the Sindh Government and Arts Council would provide all possible support to encourage these children.

During the event, the caretaker provincial minister visited various stalls praising the creativity displayed in handicrafts, paintings, and artworks by differently-abled boys and girls.

Students from special children's schools presented melodious tableaus based on national and regional cultures, earning warm appreciation from the audience.

The event was organized by the Provincial Department for the Empowerment of Special Persons with the support of Educational Institutions for Special Persons.

Apart from Secretary Taha Farooqui and other senior officers from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Japanese intellectuals and scholars Hiroji Kataoka and Azmat Ataka also attended the ceremony.