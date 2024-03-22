Minister urges to take all stakeholders on board over social media rules, reforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday urged the government to take all stakeholders on board before implementing the social media laws and bringing reforms to curb its alleged misuse.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that freedom of expression was good, but false allegations against state and its institutions were wrong which needs to be fixed, adding that public should not misuse the social media platforms and avoid using abusive language, defamation and other forms of hate speech online.

Minister further said that such actions were violating public morals and can cause damage to an individual’s reputation, honor, and social standing in the society.

He urged the public to use social media platforms responsibly, and avoid making offensive comments.

Replying to a question, minister of Law said that the protection of state interests should be the first and foremost priority for all, adding, but no one would be allowed to criticize and violate the constitution and the law as well.

"Political stability and social harmony were essential elements for ensuring progress and prosperity in the country", he

added.